Uganda hold Mali to pulsating 1-1 stalemate as both sides exit from Group D

Uganda managed to hold Mali to a pulsating 1-1 draw as the two sides exit the 2017 AFCON competition from Group D.

The Cranes scored their first and only goal of the competition through Standard Liege midfielder Faruku Miya in the 70th minute.

But their celebrations were cut short as 20-year-old Yves Bissouma curled home a wonderful free-kick 3 minutes later to level the scoring.

Mali was the side with any realistic chance of progress alongside Ghana from the group but Egypt's victory over the Black Stars meant exit for the Eagles.

Egypt finished top of Group D with 7 point while Ghana placed second with 6 points, meaning the Black Stars will face the DR Congo in the quarter-finals.

