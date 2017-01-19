Uganda midfielder Hassan Waswa sure of quarter final qualification despite Ghana loss

Despite losing their opening group game to the Black Stars of Ghana at the ongoing 2017 Afcon, stout Ugandan midfielder Hassan Waswa insists that The Cranes will still make it to the quarter finals of the tournament.

The Cranes were dashed down the table by Andre Ayew’s expertly taken spot kick despite putting up an applauding performance.

But Waswa believes that his side’s performance can see them through to the quarter finals of the competition.

“The championship is still an open tournament,” he continued. “Everyone who wins their own games has the chance to qualify,” he told Goal.

“This was the first game of our group and it’s not that Ghana have a better chance to qualify [than us], but they have to work hard to qualify.

“They play against Egypt, they play against Mali, and if they lose against those other teams and we qualify, we go through,” Wasswa concluded. “Each team must win their own games and then we’ll see what will happen.”

The strong midfielder added that The Cranes played a better game than Ghana but Ghana were lucky to have stolen the win.

“We played better football than Ghana, and no one expected us to play [as well],” Wasswa began. “It was our first time [at the Nations Cup] in a long time and we gave our all.

“We gave our best, but eventually the better team won.”

