Uganda striker Faruku Miya pledges to fight as hard as possible in Egypt clash

Uganda striker Faruku Miya vows to 'fight as hard as possible' ahead of their second Group D clash with Egypt on Saturday.

The Cranes need to bounce back after an opening 1-0 defeat to Ghana.

Returning to the Cup of Nations after last featuring in the biennial tournament in 1978, Uganda seem now focused on their upcoming game with Egypt at the Port Gentil Stadium on Saturday.

"We are focused and set for Egypt. We have recovered from the loss and as men; we know what brought us in Gabon. We shall fight as hard as possible," Miya told Ugandan FA official website.

Assistant Uganda coach Moses Basena, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of timely decision-making during the Saturday fixture.

"We have to be quick in every decision undertaken and make the right decisions in the right timing," Basena said.

Seven-time Cup of Nations champions Egypt, who return after a seven-year absence, are second of Group D with a single point following a goalless draw with Mali. Uganda are bottom on nil points.

