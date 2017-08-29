Uganda weakened by the departure of Milutin Sredojevic ahead of highly anticipated Egypt clash

Uganda have been weakened with the departure of their charismatic coach Milutin Micho Sredejovic who has left to join South African giants Orlando Pirates.

The Serbian tactician has been the reason for the raise of the Cranes in recent times and has been adored by the million in the country.

However issues of unpaid salaries and off the pitch challenges with the Ugandan Football Association meant his situation was unattainable and thus hid departure.

His assistant has since been promoted to take over from him and the first test will be to pull the plugs on mighty Egypt who are favourite to land the sole ticket for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.

Ghana will have an interest in the game as they take on the Red Devils of Congo knowing very well that anything but all three points will be disastrous.

