Uganda's midfield maestro Tonny Mawejje confident side won't be overawed by Ghana's stature

Uganda midfielder Tonny Mawejje is confident his side won't be overawed by the pedigree of Ghana ahead of their 2017 Nations Cup group D opener on Tuesday.

The two nations go at each other in Port-Gentil with the two teams eager to start on a blistering note.

The Cranes have enjoyed better head-to-head against the Ghanaians in the past three years.

But the 29-year-old has urged his teammates to keep their heads above water.

“The most important thing for the Uganda Cranes is that we are a team who believe in one another,” he said

“We know that the entire country is behind us and this is an historic opportunity for some of us who have been in the squad for so long.

"We don’t want to leave with regrets so the only thing to do is to give our alls to fulfill the expectations of our fellow Ugandans.

“All games have been close and we expect the Ghana game to be the same because we know them and they know us.

“Key for us will be to settle into the game quick enough. You don’t want to make any silly mistakes and find yourself panicking in the first game of this big tournament.”

