Unattached Seidu Salifu makes it into the Black Stars B team ahead of WAFU competition

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has named Seidu Salifu in his team that will play in the WAFU competition this weekend.

Salifu, unattached surprisingly made the cut just weeks after returning to the country having ended his deal with Turkish outfit Ümraniyespor.

The competition will be hosted by Ghana and Maxwell Konadu having worked with Salifu at Wa All Stars has decided to include him in the team.

Ghana plays Gambia in the opening match of the WAFU tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)