Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Under-fire Ghana goalie Razak Brimah set to join his Spanish club Cordoba today

Published on: 09 February 2017
Avram Grant

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah will join his club today after helping Ghana to finish fourth in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations staged in Gabon.

Brimah has been under from the Ghanaian masses following a rant on face book where he used the f word on several occasions on the people of Ghana.

Brimah having been given two days off is now set to return to Spain today where he is hoping that his showing at the AFCON that earned him some credit will be enough to get him enough game time.

The Ghana goalie’s future at the national team is still uncertain with the departure coach Avram Grant.

 

Razak Brimah latest videos

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Razak Brimah MUST be sacked from Black Stars NOW!!! says:
    February 09, 2017 01:08 pm
    This stupid guy will continue to warm the bench at his club because he is not good at all and is very disrespectful also. Adam Kwarasey must be first goalie for the Black Stars followed by Fatau Dauda and Richard Ofori, the 3rd keeper.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations