Under-fire Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah grovels for apoplectic attacks on critcis

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah retracted his apoplectic response to fans criticisms which has gone viral.

The Cordoba man's broadside contained the F-word as he hit back at fans who questioned his competence.

Brimah posted the video on his Facebook page and it was quickly shared by thousands in Ghana.

Hours after it gained currency, the Spain-based goalkeeper deleted the video and came back with a retraction.

The statement read: ''I have reflected over some comments I made this morning on Facebook and I wish to render my sincere apologies for this unguarded comments.

I accept that as an ambassador for my country Ghana and a role model for many across the globe, I should not have reacted this way even in the face of the insults directed at my mother.

''The words I used are unacceptable and offensive and does not represent my true values. I hope the general public will accept my apology as I focus on helping the Black Stars win the African Cup of Nations title.

''I also want to use this opportunity to thank the fans for the overwhelming support they have given the Black Stars that has helped us to reach this stage of the competition.''

