Mubarak Wakaso denies “FALSE” claims he has criticized Kwesi Appiah over Ghana snub

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has vehemently refuted growing reports that he spewed word on Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for snubbing him in his call up.

The 26-year-old has come under line of fire after reports claimed he has taken a stinging pot-shot over his surprised national team snub.

Wakaso's exclusion has split heads in the West African country largely due to his consistent performance for the Black Stars in the past three years.

The Panathinaikos midfielder is reported to have questioned Appiah's decision to exclude him from his squad in favour of 'bench-warmers' despite his impressive displays for relegated Spanish side Granada.

But he has flatly denied the claims insisting he only responded to a specific question regarding his team’s relegation.

“I never blasted Kwesi Appiah and will never do that in fact he is the man who gave me the opportunity at the national team,” Wakaso told Accra based Citi fm

“The journalist asked me if I was snubbed because of Granada’s relegation and I said I don’t think so because the coach has not called me to say that.

“I went on to say that I wished the team well and knowing very well that they will a good job there.

“Only to wake up this morning to see all these quotes attributed to me.”

It has been widely suggested coach Kwesi Appiah sort to give opportunities to some home-based players after naming SEVEN locals in his squad for the triple header.

The passion and commitment of the speedy midfielder to the Black Stars has been hailed by many Ghanaian fans since he marked his debut in October 2012.

The former Rubin Kazan and Celtic enforcer has become an established member of the squad, where he has earned 49 caps and scored 12 goals for the West African powerhouse.

