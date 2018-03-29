Under-pressure Karela FC coach Johnson Smith does not fear the SACK

Karela United coach Johnson Smith says he does not fear to lose his job with the Ghana Premier League debutants struggling for points.

The Nzema Boys lost their second match of the season in the 1-0 reverse at AshantiGold on Wednesday.

They have just one point from three games.

A section of the Karela FC fans want Smith replaced but the man who guided their promotion is not panicking at all.

"Whether I'm under pressure or not, that is the nature of my job," Smith said at a post-match conference.

"Always you must think your things are hanging the wall so when they say leave. You pack and go your way that's all."

