UNDERRATED Albert Adomah makes championship team of the season alongside John Terry

Ghana and Aston Villa forward Albert Adomah left his critics red-faced again after standing alongside John Terry and wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon in the English Championship team.

The 30-year-old English born Ghanaian did his talking on the pitch after scoring 14 times in 34 games to shoot Villa back into contention for a return to the English top flight next season.

Despite being a winger, Adomah is leading the goal king chart and his form has ensured Villa will be in the playoff zone for a return to the English Premier League.

His consistency and professionalism have drawn praise from his manager Steve Bruce who is hoping that his efforts will be crowned with another shot in the Premier League next season.

“Albert has been good for us and we are very lucky to have such a professional who talks less and delivers consistently,” Bruce said after the victory against Leeds United

As brilliant as Adomah has been there is a general under-appreciation for his craft in the Ghana national team and he has often been overlooked for bench warmers in inferior leagues.

He was a member of Ghana’s failed World Cup campaign in Brazil fours years ago but the after-effects of that competition rolled the dice on his career and he has since been kept in the cooler.

For a player of his quality and skill, it perhaps is an indication of Ghana’s low technical ability that no coach has been able to get him firing for the national team like he has done for Middlesborough and now Aston Villa.

Full list of Championship team:

John Ruddy, Ryan Fredericks, Ryan Sessegnon, Conor Coady, John Terry, Tom Cairney, Ruben Neves, James Maddison, Bobby Reid, Matej Vydra, Albert Adomah.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)