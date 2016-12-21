EXCLUSIVE: Unhappy Ghana midfielder Kumordzi set to leave Belgian side Genk

Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Kumordzi is expected to leave Belgian side Genk in the January transfer window over lack of game time, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 31-year-old has played only 56 minutes in the league so far and would want to look elsewhere for playing opportunities.

He has already told the club of his decision to slap in his transfer request in January when the window opens as he seeks to move to a club where he could be guaranteed playing time.

Kumordzi is in his fifth season but has really not made an impact at the club.

Last season, spent a year in the treatment room with a broken leg.

