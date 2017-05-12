Unhappy Eric Ofori Antwi confirms he has asked that his contract is terminated

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has confirmed that he has asked that his contract with the Mauve and Yellow side is terminated.

The former MTN FA cup winners have declared the goalkeeper missing and have even gone on to announce him indefinitely suspended from the club.

This is not the first time that Medeama are declaring a player missing and indefinitely suspended after treating then highly rated Theophilus Anobaah with iron hands.

But Ofro Antwi in a swift response to news gathering steam that he is unprofessional and not keeping his side of the bargain has told Starr FM that he has respectfully asked that his contract with the Tarwa-based club is terminated.

“I have given them a letter that I would want to quit,” Ofori Antwi is quoted by Starr fm online

He however refused to explain what is triggering his decision, saying “I’m not happy with one or two issues and they know it.”

Ofori Antwi has a two-year deal with the Tarkwa-based side.

