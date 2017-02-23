Unhappy Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram hints his players have psychological problems

Accra Great Olympics trainer Godwin Attram has hinted that his charges may be having psychological challenges hence their poor show in their two matches in the Ghana Premier League adding that they will have to overcome such a tumultuous challenge to survive the league drop.

The Wonder Club has not fared well in their opening fixtures, losing 3-1 to AshGold on Saturday and drawing 2-2 at home to newcomers Elmina Sharks after taking a two-goal lead.

After the shocking 2-2 draw with the Sharks, Attram in his reaction at the post match said "I thinks my players have psychological problems."

The former Black Stars forward also welcome the backlash from the supporters and sympathizers of Accra Great Olympics after the team gave away the two goal lead to draw 2-2 against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Attram served as coach cum player during the 2015/2016 GN Bank Division one league as they managed to qualify back into the elite league, after being relegated in the 2014/2015 Ghana premier league season.

Olympics have played two games out of three with one points so far in this season's league with a match in hand against Bechem United.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)