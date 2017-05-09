uniBank welcomes returnee Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah

The official bank sponsor of the Black Stars, uniBank, has welcomed coach James Kwesi Appiah after being re-appointed as handler of the senior national team.

In a short ceremony at the World Trade Center, the former Black Stars defender showed appreciation with the gesture by uniBank and revealed that he never changed his bankers during his stay in Sudan.

“I always keep my money with uniBank even when I was coaching in Sudan so I am very happy to be back for this superb marriage,” he told the press.

On his part, the Managing Director (MD) of uniBank, Felix Nyarko-Pong said his outfit will do all things possible for Appiah to succeed this time round.

“We at uniBank in 2013 decided to help the GFA with $1.2 million because Kwesi Appiah was in charge of the Black Stars and for his re-appointed we will support him to win laurels globally for Ghana”, Nyarko-Pong told the press.

Appiah is likely to be officially unveiled on the return of GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi from his CAF assignments.

