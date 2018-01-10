'Unknown' New Wa All Stars assistant coach David Ocloo braced for challenge
David Ocloo says he has the credentials to succeed as assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars.
On Tuesday, GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported that the 43-year-old has joined the Northern Blues.
He is to assist head Coach Alhaji Abubakari Sokpari Mumuni.
''As a coach you need to be open-minded, so when the opportunity presented itself to work alongside Abubakar I was happy to take it,'' he told Ashh FM
''I am unknown in Ghana at the highest level, so this is a big challenge for me to prove myself.''