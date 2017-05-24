Unnamed Russian club close in on Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed is close to agreeing a deal with an unnamed Russian top flight side after fully recovering from an ankle injury.

The Ghanaian has had to really be patient and hope for the good things to come around after a blistering start to life as a football star.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner has been unable to play in the last eight months but has since returned to full scale training and is being courted by some clubs.

The Ghanaian is reported to have agreed a pre-contract with an unnamed Russian side and should sign immediately the transfer window opens.

Rabiu just two years ago was regarded as one of the best midfielders in Africa.

