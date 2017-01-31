Unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah sweats on Ghana FA charge over foul rant

The Ghana FA is under mounting pressure to punish unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah over his stinging and vitriolic attack on local critics.

He will find out later on Tuesday whether he faces an FA punishment for his foul-mouthed irresponsible F-word outburst that has ruffled feathers in the West African nation.

Brimah has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after he launched a sensational tirade targeted at his critics for questioning his competence.

The second-choice Cordoba shot-stopper has received massive flak in his native Ghana after he told his critics to go to hell following his improved performance for the Black Stars in their 2-1 quarter-final win over DR Congo on Sunday.

Despite apologizing for the unsavoury comments, the Ghana FA is expected to come down heavy on the error-prone goalkeeper.

Local fans have descended heavily on a man who has made just two appearances for the Spanish second-tier side and yet remains the country's number one shot-stopper.

Brimah has made matters worse for himself after he took caution into the wind to hit back at his critics in the most shocking and pathetic manner.

The disciplinary procedure in such circumstances is not obviously established, but it is likely Brimah will receive a ticking off and be warned over his future conduct because of his public apology.

The Ghana federation could charge the goalkeeper with bringing the game into disrepute and, even though they may not come down hard on him, it is understood senior FA chiefs are dismayed with his behaviour.

The video which has gone viral on social media has tainted his image and crucially worsened his unpopular figure in the country.

The Ghana FA are also annoyed at the timing of the rant, which comes barely three days before the Black Stars battle Cameroon in the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)