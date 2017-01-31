Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah sweats on Ghana FA charge over foul rant

Published on: 31 January 2017
Razak Brimah is under siege back home in Ghana

The Ghana FA is under mounting pressure to punish unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah over his stinging and vitriolic attack on local critics.

He will find out later on Tuesday whether he faces an FA punishment for his foul-mouthed irresponsible F-word outburst that has ruffled feathers in the West African nation.

Brimah has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after he launched a sensational tirade targeted at his critics for questioning his competence.

The second-choice Cordoba shot-stopper has received massive flak in his native Ghana after he told his critics to go to hell following his improved performance for the Black Stars in their 2-1 quarter-final win over DR Congo on Sunday.

Despite apologizing for the unsavoury comments, the Ghana FA is expected to come down heavy on the error-prone goalkeeper.

Local fans have descended heavily on a man who has made just two appearances for the Spanish second-tier side and yet remains the country's number one shot-stopper.

Brimah has made matters worse for himself after he took caution into the wind to hit back at his critics in the most shocking and pathetic manner.

The disciplinary procedure in such circumstances is not obviously established, but it is likely Brimah will receive a ticking off and be warned over his future conduct because of his public apology.

The Ghana federation could charge the goalkeeper with bringing the game into disrepute and, even though they may not come down hard on him, it is understood senior FA chiefs are dismayed with his behaviour.

The video which has gone viral on social media has tainted his image and crucially worsened his unpopular figure in the country.

The Ghana FA are also annoyed at the timing of the rant, which comes barely three days before the Black Stars battle Cameroon in the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

By Patrick Akoto 

 

Razak Brimah latest videos

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Sam Praise says:
    January 31, 2017 09:01 am
    Oh please, I want to plead on his behalf. Players like Asamoah Gyan, Dede and Jordan have a matured way of responding to their critics by keeping quite and keep doing what they know how to do best. Am particularly surprised at Jordan, look at how that guy has come under a whole nation's criticism and yet remained silent, no wonder he chose to weep when he scored a crocial goal for Ghana. I see this whole Razak thing as one guy who has being criticized so much that he sees a good performance as a way to respond to his critics. It's so painful when you giving your best and it's not appreciated. He is a second choice in a second tier team for a reason so if he can put up his best to be number one for his nation and it's not appreciated it's frustrating but just like Gyan and Jordan, he would have just kept quite and keep going. He has come out to apologize, he should be forgiven, it's a sign he has learnt from his mistake. Any wrong decision from the F.A can cause us the cup now. God bless Ghana.
  • Sam Praise says:
    January 31, 2017 09:01 am
    Oh please, I want to plead on his behalf. Players like Asamoah Gyan, Dede and Jordan have a matured way of responding to their critics by keeping quite and keep doing what they know how to do best. Am particularly surprised at Jordan, look at how that guy has come under a whole nation's criticism and yet remained silent, no wonder he chose to weep when he scored a crocial goal for Ghana. I see this whole Razak thing as one guy who has being criticized so much that he sees a good performance as a way to respond to his critics. It's so painful when you giving your best and it's not appreciated. He is a second choice in a second tier team for a reason so if he can put up his best to be number one for his nation and it's not appreciated it's frustrating but just like Gyan and Jordan, he would have just kept quite and keep going. He has come out to apologize, he should be forgiven, it's a sign he has learnt from his mistake. Any wrong decision from the F.A can cause us the cup now. God bless Ghana.
  • Agyei Washington DC ( USA) says:
    January 31, 2017 09:43 am
    This guy is a fool, as a matter of fact any time I see him in the post it makes me feel uncomfortable b'cos of his inconsistency performance, look at the Patriotic, with Jordan Ayew with all the insults this guy kept quiet b'cos he left his ego aside to make us proud thank u Jordan, for u to insult the whole nation like that the FA should send him home if they're still holding against Muntari and Boateng,the guy is not good anyway so he should leave the teams camp !

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations