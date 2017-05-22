'Unrepentant' Kevin Boateng says he loses nothing over Ghana banishment

Kevin-Prince Boateng appears to have put the final nail in the coffin over a potential return to the Black Stars, claiming he loses nothing if he does not represent the West Africans at the international level again.

Boateng, 30, has been frozen out of the national team since 2014 after he verbally abused coach Kwesi Appiah during Ghana's wrecked 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

However, Coach Appiah has revealed his readiness to recall the suspended Las Palmas ace alongside Sulley Muntari back into the team on his second stint.

But Boateng has revealed he has no desire of returning to the team claiming he loses nothing over the snub.

"If you call me, the National Team would be very happy, then we'll see if I could play there. I'm missing nothing, I'm just missing the family a little closer, the rest I have everything." he said after signing a three-year contract extension with the Spanish side.

Boateng has been revived since he joined the La Liga side, scoring ten goals in his debut season.

