UN's top human rights official hails Sulley Muntari as 'inspiration' for leaving pitch in protest to racist chanting in Italy

Published on: 02 May 2017
Ra'ad al-Hussein was full of praise for Muntari and wants to spread the anti-racism message

The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an 'inspiration' for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said FIFA needed to pay greater attention to the persistent problem of racism at games - and that his office had been in touch with soccer's governing body.

Muntari said he had complained that parts of the crowd, including a group of children, had hurled racist insults at him from the start of his Italian team's game at Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

The player said the referee then told him to stop talking to the crowd and ended up showing him the yellow card for dissent in the 90th minute.

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari says he left the Serie A match against Cagliari after the referee failed to take action to halt alleged racist chanting from the stands. Muntari was booked late in his team's 1-0 loss at Stadio Sant'Elia, apparently for dissent after confronting the match official. The former Ghana international, who responded by walking off before the final whistle, has since claimed his premature departure was an act of protest following his perceived mistreatment at the hands of sections of the home crowd. "They were chanting against me from the start, then in the first half I saw in the group there were some children and the parents said nothing," Muntari is quoted as saying by Sky Sport Italia. "So I turned to the parents and gave them my jersey, to set the example. In the Curva, the issue continued with another group of fans. "I was trying to reason with them, but the referee told me to leave them alone. That's when I got angry. Because rather than stop the game, he decided to punish me? "The fans were wrong, but the referee had to act differently, not accuse me of causing trouble. I am the victim here. If the officials begin actually stopping games when this happens, I am convinced it won't happen again." Pescara coach Zdenek Zeman agreed with his player's interpretation of the events. "Muntari heard racist chants and asked the referee to intervene," he said. "There is so much talk about what we should do, but then we do nothing and shrug it off. "Muntari left us down to 10 men, he left of his own volition when we could've still had our say in the final minutes. The Cagliari fans constantly hurled racist chants at him and he asked the referee to intervene. "Sulley therefore decided to leave in protest." Elsewhere on Sunday, Roma director Frederic Massara claimed defender Antonio Rudiger, sent off late in the 3-1 derby defeat to Lazio, had also been subject to abuse. "I'd like to say that today he was very angry with the racist chanting we had to put up with," he said. "It's a shame you still hear these things."

Zeid called Muntari 'an inspiration to all of us here at the U.N. human rights office' for taking a stand.

The persistent problem of racism at games required 'added attention or deepened attention by FIFA,' he told reporters in Geneva.

His office had been in touch with the organisation, he said without saying when, and he planned to attend an international match in about six weeks' time to spread the message that 'racism and expressions of bigotry should not be tolerated at major sporting events'.

Zeid recalled another 'deeply alarming' match, in Ukraine, where Dynamo Kiev fans wore Ku Klux Klan outfits and swastikas.

Italy and other countries have struggled to stamp out racist chants at games. In 2013, the AC Milan team left the pitch during a friendly in the town of Busto Arsizio after home fans insulted midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, another Ghanaian.

Under guidelines introduced following that incident, the referee is supposed to alert the fourth official who should in turn contact authorities policing games.

FIFA last week fined Argentina, Mexico and Brazil for their fans' homophobic chants - sign of a growing crackdown on the insults often hurled at opposing goalkeepers.

