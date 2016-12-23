'Unsettled' Jeff Schlupp set for Leicester City talks amid interest from West Brom

Leicester City's unsettled winger Jeffrey Schlupp will hold 'showdown' talks with manager Claudio Ranieri amid growing reports regarding his future.

Schlupp, 24, has struggled to impress, making just one Premier League start this season.

The Ghana international is reported to be angling for a move away from the King Power stadium in search of regular football.

The English champions has rejected two bids reaching £13m from West Brom for the Ghanaian.

When asked whether he will let Schlupp leave if he wanted a move,

"We will speak," he replied.

"Every time (I consider him for the first-team squad)," said Ranieri. "For this reason, I leave him to play with the under-23s with other first-team players because it is important when I call on them, they must be ready to play."

Schlupp, who refused to extend his contract at the end of last season, is reported to be frustrated with his lack of regular playing time.

The versatile player made 24 league appearances for Leicester last season as they won the title.

