Upper West football chief urges Kwesi Nyantakyi to contest for 2019 FA presidency

Upper West Football Association chairman Alhaji Sadugu believes Kwesi Nyantakyi should consider the welfare of Wa All Stars and contest for the Ghana Football Association presidency in 2019.

The CAF 1st vice president has repeatedly stated that he will not seek for re-election in 2019 when his tenure in office elapses after assuming office in December 2005.

Ghana FA vice president, George Afriyie announced his intention to contest for the 2019 Ghana FA top post during his 50th birthday celebration in Accra.

However, the Liberty Professionals director has been lambasted by some football administrators after his declaration, which they believe it's premature.

"Should the GFA President decide not to contest again, that will be suicidal for the upper West Region and Wa All Stars because the club will not only collapse but die and that means the people in my region will not enjoy premier football," Alhaji Saduga told Oyerepa FM.

"This is my personal opinion, in the sense that they will no longer enjoy some advantages they used to get and receive in the local league. Personally I believe President Nyantakyi should look at this again," he concluded

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)