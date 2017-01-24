Uruguayan side Sud América confirm Ghanaian star Michael Anaba will arrive this week to begin career

Uruguay side Sud América have confirmed steering wheel Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba will arrive in the country by the week to begin his career at the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed exclusively on Tuesday that the 23-year-old has sealed a two-year deal with the South American side.

Anaba joins after spending four years in Spain playing for Elche, Alcoyano and CD Eldense.

The ex-Kotoko star is expected to be key for the side ahead of the remaining matches in the Primera Division.

NUEVA ALTA | El volante ghanés Michael Anaba (23 años) llegará la semana próxima para sumarse al buzón. Llega del Eldense de España pic.twitter.com/GcJsidNlGS — Sud América (@IASA1914) January 24, 2017

Anaba was a member of Ghana's Under-20 team that won bronze at the 2013 World Youth Championship in Turkey.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)