Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Uruguayan side Sud América confirm Ghanaian star Michael Anaba will arrive this week to begin career

Published on: 24 January 2017
Michael Anaba

Uruguay side Sud América have confirmed steering wheel Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba will arrive in the country by the week to begin his career at the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed exclusively on Tuesday that the 23-year-old has sealed a two-year deal with the South American side.

Anaba joins after spending four years in Spain playing for Elche,  Alcoyano and CD Eldense.

The ex-Kotoko star is expected to be key for the side ahead of the remaining matches in the Primera Division.

Anaba was a member of Ghana's Under-20 team that won bronze at the 2013 World Youth Championship in Turkey.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations