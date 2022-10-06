US-based Ghanaian teen Chris Manful scores seven goals in a match

Ghanaian teen Chris Manful had a memorable performance in a USCAA Men’s Soccer Division II match, scoring seven goals for Penn State Brandywine, who defeated Penn State Scranton 21-0.

Manful, a quick forward, has 14 goals and one assist in just three games for Penn State Brandywine.

He will look to continue his rich vein of form in order to have some wild stats, which would be an interesting look for scouts watching the league for future prospects to higher divisions such as the USL Championships and the MLS.

Manful is an exciting young talent to watch because he has breaking speed, loves to take on defenders, has excellent shot power and accuracy, and is a distinct long-range shot specialist.