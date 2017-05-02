US coach Bruce Arena: “Ghana is certainly a team that brings different challenges"

Head coach of the U.S Soccer national team Bruce Arena is relishing the challenge of playing against Ghana in a friendly game ahead of their Gold Cup tournament.

The Yanks will engage the Black Stars in a friendly encounter on July 1 before their Gold Cup tournament and according Arena he needs such highly competitive matches to build his team for their remaining world cup qualifications matches.

“Ghana is certainly a team that brings different challenges, and it’s the type of competition we need as we continue to develop our program,” U.S. MNT head coach Bruce Arena said.

“Winning the Gold Cup is one of our priorities in 2017, so this is an important opportunity. We’ve always had great support in Hartford, and look forward to more of the same this summer.”

Ghana under Kwesi Appiah suffered a 2-1 defeat to USA in the opening group game of the 2014 FIFA World Cup with goals from Clint Dempsey and John Brooks.

The match which will be played at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn kicks off at exactly 4:45.

