USA based duo Afful, Mensah absent from Black Stars over club duties

Columbus Crew Ghanaian defenders Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah missed the Black Stars training on Monday due to club commitment.

The duo were originally part of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah’s 30-man squad that demolished the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium fortnight ago.

And as the Major League Soccer is in full flight, the duo were granted permission to join their club hence their no show at the team training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

However, they are expected to join the team in the USA for the double header international friendly games against Mexico and USA on 28th June and 1 July 2017 respectively.

Afful played full throttle of the 5-0 mauling against Ethiopia while Mensah had to settle for a substitute role.

