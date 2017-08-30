USA-based midfielder Kojo Poku reveals why he is excited over his Ghana call-up

USA-based midfielder Kojo Poku has expressed his delight over his Ghana call-up ahead of Friday's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier insisting the Black Stars are capable of defeating Congo to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Russia.

The Miami FC enforcer is part of coach Kwesi Appiah's 24-man squad for the back-to-back qualifiers against the Red Devils, giving him the chance to prove his worth for the first time on home soil.

This is the first time the Kumasi-born star has been invited to play for the Black Stars at home even though he has previously played for the side in friendlies outside the country.

Poku is elated over coach Appiah's decision to call him to the squad and says his desire of serving his country has been realised.

”It feels amazing to be part of the Black Stars team and I am also glad to be back home playing for the national team,” Poku told the press after Tuesday’s training in Kumasi.

”It’s a dream come true and I have come to do my best to help Ghana especially the national team because I feel this is the bigger moment for me representing my country and I’m really excited.”

The Black Stars need a strong pair of results in the matches against the Red Devils, as they find themselves five points adrift of Group E leaders Egypt, who will battle Uganda in their two matches in Kampala and Alexandria.

Ghana have qualified for the last three World Cups in a row (2006, 2010 & 2014), with Appiah overseeing their successful campaign to book a spot at the last global tournament in Brazil.

Topping Group E with six points, the Pharaohs are looking for a victory in the Ugandan capital to boost their qualification chances.

Egypt will host Uganda on 5 September at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Egypt last made it to the World Cup in 1990, and hope to end their 28-year wait with an appearance in Russia next year.

