Veteran administrator Abbbey Pobee endorses Kudjoe Fianoo to become next Ghana FA president

Veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbbey Pobee believes GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has the requisite qualification to become the next president of the Ghana Football Association.

But Fianoo-who recently left AshantiGold as Chief Executive-is yet to declare his interest in the top job in 2019.

He has been in football administration since 1984.

The president of Neoplan Stars Football Club told GNA Sports: ''We need a truthful person to lead GFA and Mr. Fianoo would be the best candidate for the job.

''I would endorse him for the top job if he is interested, because he is sincere and very truthful.''

