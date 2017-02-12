Veteran coach and FIFA U17 World cup winner Sam Arday is dead

Celebrated coach and techincal director of WAFA SC Sam Arday is dead after a short illness.

GHANASoccernet.com understands, the multi-system man died on Sunday afternoon in Accra.

Arday was the first black man to win a olympic medal in football when he led Ghana's U23 team to pick bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He won the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup winner in Ecuador.

In the Ghana, he handled giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United.

