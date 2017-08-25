Veteran coach JE Sarpong advises Maxwell Konadu to resign after CHAN fiasco

Veteran coach JE Sarpong has joined the choruses calling on Maxwell Konadu to step down as Black Stars B coach following their inability to qualify for the 2018 CHAN tournament.

The home-based national team were eliminated last Sunday after a 2-1 home defeat to Burkina Faso to bow out 4-3 on aggregate.

''I don’t think he must even be told to step down, if I were him I would have resigned as soon as the team failed to qualify,” he told Atinka FM.

''He has failed Ghanaians, he has been at that position for the past three years and failed to qualify the team the last team.

''So this time around I will like to see him resign to avoid further embarrassment''

