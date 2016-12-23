Veteran coach JE Sarpong backs Black Stars to win 2017 AFCON

Controversial coach JE Sarpong has tipped the Black Stars to win the 2017 African Cup of Nations despite recent poor form.

The former Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs trainer insists he will not be startled if Ghana win for the first time in more than 30 years.

"I won't be surprised if the Black Stars go farther in the AFCON and eventually win the ultimate. There is time for everything," he said on Angel FM

"Even at the time of difficulties, the players play with their hearts out when on the field. They play to win for the country.

"Now that there is a wind of change in governance, the players are going to be on cloud nine. They won't let the new president of the country down.''

By Nuhu Adams

