Veteran coach JEA Sarpong urges Otto Addo to only invite fit players for the World Cup

Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach JEA Sarpong has advised Otto Addo to only selected fit players for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars tested their strength with friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the international break.

However, the former coach of Liberty Professional is not convinced by the fitness of some players and believes Otto Addo will have to cast his net wide to select the best for the Mundial.

“The truth is that Ghana has names who are playing well outside, but currently don't have a team which is near competitive. These friendly games will ultimately turn out positively a team in the World Cup,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“Selection must be done on merit and those who have the heart to perform. On a bigger stage like the World Cup, it is only players who have big hearts who must be encouraged to play,” he added.

Ghana lost to Brazil 3-0 before an unconvincing win against Nicaragua last Tuesday.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.