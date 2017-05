Veteran Ghanaian striker Mathew Amoah is nursing a thigh injury.

The 36-year-old, who plays for Dutch amateur side Halsteren, missed his side's 5-0 demolishing of Dosko on Monday.

Halsteren managed the heavy win without the experienced Ghanaian attacker.

Amoah has impressed since joining the Dutch amateur side.

