Veteran goalie George Owu optimistic of AshantiGold escaping relegation

AshantiGold goalkeeper George Owu is confident the former champions can maintain their premier league status.

The Len clay stadium outfit have made a positive start to the second round of the season after enduring torrid first round which accounted for being relegation candidates.

The Miners have recorded 7 out of the available 9 points in the 3 games played, two away games (4 points) and 1 home game (3 points).

They have moved from bottom to 15th, only a point behind safety zone and this makes the veteran shot stopper optimistic of their chances of remaining in the elite division with 13 matches to end the season.

“All it takes is a little bit of luck and a little more organisation because we've started the second round on a good note,” George Owu said after their unthinkable 1-0 win over Medeama in Tarkwa.

"The plan is to get at least a point in all the away games in the second round and grab all the maximum points in our home games, that's what we're working towards."

