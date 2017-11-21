Veteran goalkeeper George Owu open to clubs after expiration of AshGold loan deal

Goalkeeper George Owu has issued a come-and-get-me plea to clubs after the expiration of loan deal at the AshantiGold.

Owu played a key role in AshantiGold's survival and made sure his experience counted.

''I was loaned to Ashgold by Hasaccas and as I'm talking to you now, my loan is over but my doors are opened to them and any other team that is interested in me,'' he told Silver FM.

''I want to play for the next four years, I am still active and I can still be in the post, you all saw my performance last season.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)