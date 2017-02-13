Veteran Kotoko striker Obed Owusu to undergo test today after sustaining injury in Liberty win

Kotoko striker Obed Owusu will undergo a test on Monday after sustaining injury during his side's 2-1 win over Libert Professionals.

The veteran was forced out in the first half with what appears a serious injury.

The former Berekum Chelsea attacker is expected to be assessed by doctors today to know the extent of injury.

It's unclear if he will be fit for the side's next league game at Berekum Chelsea.