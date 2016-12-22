Veteran midfielder Sulley Muntari snubbed for AFCON 2017-Report
Veteran Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari will likely not play for the Black Stars again after he was over looked for the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon.
Muntari is still without a club but there have been muted calls for his inclusion into the Black Stars that will play in Gabon.
Muntari with enviable experience is touted as one who can add the spice that is needed to rebuild the Black Stars who have struggled in recent times.
But all looks lost now with clams that coach Avram Grant has over looked the former AC Milan man and will concentrate on the crop of players who have brought him so much joy in his two year stay with in Ghana.
In order news Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been included in the AFCON squad though they are concerns that he might not take up the invitation.
Comments
OGYA says:December 22, 2016 02:21 pmIf this stupid jew does not win the AFCON, he needs to be run out of Ghana and never to return again. Funky coach. I believe the GFA told him not to include Muntari. This is how sinister Nyantakyi is and all those who are supporting Nyantakyi in Ghana should beware.
maka says:December 22, 2016 03:17 pmthank u! u said it all ---- we will literally chase Grant out believe me! ...and i don't think it is the GFA , because if he included him and GFA opposed, can't he come out, expose them and quit? it is his job on the line, so even if he needs crabs to come play and WIN the AFCON, that's up to him, but he better win, else he cannot step in Ghana! Funky coach....idiot!