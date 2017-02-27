Veteran Richard Kingson pleads for Spain-based goalkeeper Razak Brimah

Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson wants Ghanaians to forgive current No.1 Razak Brimah for his aberration at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Brimah took to Facebook to insult his Ghanaian critics ahead of the team's semi-final showdown with eventual winners Cameroon.

The Cordoba player wrote a letter to apologize and was later fined by the Ghana FA for breaking the team's code of ethics.

For many, Brimah should be banished from the national team but Kingson wants the young goalkeeper to be forgiven.

''I will plead with Ghanaians to forgive Razak Brimah for his immaturity,'' Kingson on Asempa FM.

