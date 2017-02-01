VfB Stuttgart new signing Ebenezer Ofori welcomed back at Swedish side AIK Stockholm

AIK Stockholm sporting chief Bjorn Wesström says Ghana midfielder Ebenezer ofori would be welcome back to the club after completing his move to VfB Stuttgart.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian signed a three-year deal with the German second-tier on Tuesday.

The Ghana international spent twos seasons in Sweden where he flourished.

And AIK sporting director Bjorn Wesström has wished him well.

"Ebenezer Ofori played two seasons here and has been one of Allsvenskans absolute best central midfielder," he told the club's website

"With that background, he feels that it is time to take a new step in his career.

" Ofori is a prime example of how AIK Soccer approach to scouting, recruiting, developing and selling both raises the player's value considerably and has given sporting efficiency during the contract period.

"We wish him all the luck and welcome him back later in his career."

By Patrick Akoto

