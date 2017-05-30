VFL Bochum manager to meet Ghanaian Bernard Tepketey to discuss personal terms

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey will make a decision on his next decision after he was told games will be difficult to come by next season.

Schalke technical director confirmed players like Tekpetey were better off on loan to continue their development.

"For players who are young and on the threshold, we check whether Schalke 04 is the best platform on which to develop." Should not be the case , You have to think about something else.”

"This is true for all young players who are brought to it. In the end, we are interested in the fact that everyone is developing so much that they are a constant cadre member, "adds Schuster.

The Ghanaian is likely to meet officials of Bochum to discuss his personal terms this week.

