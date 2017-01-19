Vicious AFCON media 'Greased' to scandalise twinkling Black Stars of Ghana

I have tried to hold back with regards to the negative Reportage calculated at creating problems in the camp of the Black Stars to get them off-focus in Gabon, but I must confess I can't hold it anymore.

The attempt is now clear for all to see and know that some people have an obnoxious agenda of derailing the team.

Please don't get me wrong because I don't determine what someone should write but let's all make sure what we write is tentatively factually regardless of the repercussions.

First, while the team was seriously preparing in Dubai with just five days to the kickoff of the tournament, a certain cartel of media houses were discussing the Black Stars bonuses with claims that the players are demanding $12,500 each as winning bonus if they win bronze at the tournament.

My investigation however revealed that the players have not even met officialdom to talk about bonuses. The Communications Director of the FA, Sannie Daara debunked the rumour insisting the team is just preparing for the tourney.

As this attempt failed to create chaos in the team's camp, another popped up when the team finally arrived in Gabon a day late due to change in flight arrangements.

Also Reports emerged hours after the team's arrival in Gabon that the players have rejected their hotel and training ground insisting they lack quality.

Some people jumped into swift conclusion to demonise the players and vilify them again without crosschecking.

Minutes after the report, Sannie Daara again came out to deny the report and not only that, we saw photos of Avram Grant and the players taking coffee at the reported rejected hotel. The team again stayed focused.

Then surprisingly, about 15 hours to the Black Stars' opening game with the Cranes of Uganda, reports emerged again that skipper Asamoah Gyan left the team's hotel in the night because of captaincy disputes with claims that Avram Grant wants to take the armband for Andre Dede Ayew.

Other reports even indicated that Gyan had hit out at Andre claiming the leadership of the team have overly pampered the West Ham star.

Seconds after those unity-tearing and disparaging reports, Andre and Gyan were caught on camera having fun at the hotel ahead of the game.

With this I just want to send just a simple message; Ghanaians should know by now that some people are working assiduously to ensure the Black Stars do not succeed because of the hatred they harbour for some people in football administration in the country.

You can hate whoever you want to hate but the Black Stars is a national treasure & Not a political Team or Asset. Joking or trying to Jeopardize with it means dilly-dallying with the hearts of Ghanaians.

God bless our Homeland Ghana and Forever Strive Higher Diligent and Industrious Black Stars.

By: Elegant Ayinbire Norbert [CEO EleSports]

