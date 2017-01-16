Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Video: Abdul Majeed Waris in imperious form for Lorient over the weekend

Published on: 16 January 2017
Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris was in cloud nine over the weekend and scored twice in his side’s game 3-1 over EA Guingamp in the French Ligue.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video:

 

 

