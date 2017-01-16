Video: Abdul Majeed Waris in imperious form for Lorient over the weekend
A. Waris
Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris was in cloud nine over the weekend and scored twice in his side’s game 3-1 over EA Guingamp in the French Ligue.
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video:
🗯 Le centre parfait de Romain Philippoteaux pour @warisgh10 qui égalise face à Guingamp ! ⚽️ #FCLEAG pic.twitter.com/hFScYjMLTa
— FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) January 16, 2017
⚽️ L'égalisation de @Cabot_Jim et le troisième but inscrit par @warisgh10. #FCLEAG pic.twitter.com/Xw2P342hTN
— FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) January 16, 2017