Video: Abdul Majeed Waris in imperious form for Lorient over the weekend

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris was in cloud nine over the weekend and scored twice in his side’s game 3-1 over EA Guingamp in the French Ligue.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video:

🗯 Le centre parfait de Romain Philippoteaux pour @warisgh10 qui égalise face à Guingamp ! ⚽️ #FCLEAG pic.twitter.com/hFScYjMLTa — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) January 16, 2017

