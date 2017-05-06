VIDEO: Afriyie Acquah sees RED as Torino draw with Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus in derby

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah was sent off in Torino's 1-1 draw at Juventus in the Derby della Mole on Saturday night.

The Ghana international picked up a second booking in the 57th minute for a sliding tackle.

Television replay later revealed Acquah had the ball and did not go in for Mario Mandzukic.

Compatriot Kwadwo Asamoah played the entire duration for Juventus who needed Gonzalo Higuain's late leveller to avoid defeat.

Watch the tackle that got Afriyie Acquah sent off in Torino's 1-1 draw with Juventus:

