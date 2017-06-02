VIDEO: Albert Adomah speaks on fantastic support of the travelling Aston Villa faithful

Aston Villa star Albert Adomah has paid tribute to the fans for their unflinching support they gave the team away last season.

The Ghana winger believes their influence was crucial in keeping the club up in a very difficult season.

He praised the fans for the sacrifices they have to make to get to games and back their team.

Adomah made 38 appearances and scored three goals.

Aston Villa finished 13th on the table in the regular season.

🗣️ Albert on the fantastic support of the travelling Villa faithful...

