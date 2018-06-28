VIDEO: Anas agreed to bribe state prosecutor $5,000 to kill a court case

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has shocking admission that he would bribed a state prosecutor with $5,000 to compromise a court case that was subsequently dismissed because the prosecutor failed to appear for the hearing in the $1.9m gold scam.

The investigative journalist could face serious criminal charges for bending the cause of justice which could land him in jail for three years if the authorities investigate the matter.

The earth shattering admission was made by Anas himself in a documentary called “Who Watches the Watchman,” shown by a Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Assin Central lawmaker stated that he is seeking to expose the journalist over claims of blackmail and corruption and now his video evidence backs up his claims.

The MP’s “Who Watches the Watchman,” premiered last night at the forecourt of Net 2 TV, is a counter -investigate piece “aimed at exposing Anas’ corrupt and questionable works.”

The documentary captures the journalist heard and seen negotiating an amount of money in a gold scam case dated way back to September 2009 in an unsecured place in Accra Newtown between one Mubarak and Baba Tunde as bribe to squash those caught on tape in very compromising situations.

Anas Aremeyaw went to the office of Prosecutor handling a gold scam case to plan how to skew the case and it was there that prosecutor asked what would be her share of the booty before the journalist offered to pay here $5000 to mess up the case which was duly dismissed because she failed to appear several times.

"It is $1.9m . I have shared it to the police and some other people so the case won't go anywhere," Anas who could be clearly seen with the prosecutor told her to get he to come along to destory the court case.

"It is a fraudulent dealand he will settle everybody so that the case won't go anywhere.

"When they came they have been walking with them. So at that time they buy me with $100,000 because he somehow relates to me.''

Then the prosecutor asks Anas how much would be her share of the booty: "Tell me the amount transferred to me.", she asked

Anas responded: "Five thousand dollars.""

Prosecutor added: "We all need money, we all need money."

Anas responded: "Exactly!"

Prosecutor "That's the reason why I have to know the evidence you have so I can tune it to suit the presentation you have to do in court."

The case collapsed because the prosecutor failed to turn up on several occasions which led to the case being dismissed.

According to Ken Agyapong, many people are backing him because of Anas’ treacherous and evil conducts.

Agyapong has questioned the strategy of Anas, saying the investigative journalist entraps his victims and later blackmail them for huge sums of money.

He repeated his claims that Anas demanded 150,000 dollars from ex-football chief, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to kill the Number 12 story.

Watch video from 39:12 to 47:15 to see how Anas connived with a prosecutor to destroy a court case.