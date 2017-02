Andre Ayew believes he is now ready to play his part for West Ham after the African Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Ayew, hopes, with injury problems behind him, he can make a real impact in Claret and Blue.

Below is the video interview to watch

http://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2017/february/17-february/ayew-ready-play-his-part

