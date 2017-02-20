Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Video: Andre Ayew training with West Ham United in Dubai

Published on: 20 February 2017
Ghana international Andre Ayew has been training with his West Ham United team in Dubai after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Swansea City forward has been underwhelming since signing a record 20.5 million pounds deal.

Plagued with a crashing injury on his debut against Chelsea on his debut the Ghanaian proved his fitness after playing in every game and every minute of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Below is the a video of the Ghanaian training with his team mates in Dubai.

 

  • Cofie says:
    February 20, 2017 09:38 am
    I do not have faith in the ability of this guy to carry black stars. He does not have any extraordinary abilities that will make him an outstanding captain. Agyemang Badu will make a finer captain. This guy siphoned the international carrier out of Kwadwo Asamoah who is obviously better than him.

