Video: Andre Ayew training with West Ham United in Dubai

Ghana international Andre Ayew has been training with his West Ham United team in Dubai after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Swansea City forward has been underwhelming since signing a record 20.5 million pounds deal.

Plagued with a crashing injury on his debut against Chelsea on his debut the Ghanaian proved his fitness after playing in every game and every minute of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Below is the a video of the Ghanaian training with his team mates in Dubai.

