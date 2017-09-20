VIDEO: Andre Ayew’s assist for West Ham United in Carabao Cup last night
West Ham United fans will be hoping that they could play Bolton Wanderers every weekend after a very comfortable win at the London stadium.
Their Ghanaian forward is slowly building a season for himself after grabbing another assist in the 3-0 victory over Bolton.
That means he has scored and assisted two in his last three games for the club.
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video of his assist:
Beautiful strike from Arthur ⚒ pic.twitter.com/r9blI0tHfU
— West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) September 19, 2017
