Ghana winger Andre Ayew really came to life in the last stages of the season and formed a formidable combination with Manuel Lanzini.

As the season has finally come to an end, GHANAsoccernet.com brings highlights of the midfielders exploits.

That combo 👌 pic.twitter.com/lkwxPArzNG — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) June 6, 2017

