VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan claims he is fit for Kayserispor return on Saturday
A. Gyan
Striker Asamoah Gyan has declared himself fit for Kayserispor's Super Lig match against Osmanlispor on Saturday.
The Ghana captain missed last week's 1-0 win over Goztepe due to a suspected back injury.
Gyan returned to training on Tuesday and pushing to start of his side who are 12th on the table after two matches.
"Everything is okay right now, I started working with the team yesterday (Tuesday), and everything is positive at the moment. I want to play my last decision, but I want to play," Gyan said.